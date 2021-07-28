Sen Sinema: Biden signed off on infrastructure deal

Pelosi says she can't commit to changing infrastructure bill

Arizona Sen. Sinema is saying that Pres. Biden signed off on infrastructure deal. Meanwhile, House Speaker Pelosi says she can't commit to changing infrastructure bill.







Earlier today, GOP negotiator Portman said that there is now bipartisan agreement on the major issues on infrastructure plan. Voting can take place as early as tonight.







The Dems would need to find 10 GOP votes to pass the bill assuming the Dems vote in favor.

