Sen Toomey: Provision affects narrow universe of lending facility

Latest sticking point for Covid relief

Pennsylvania Sen. Toomey is on the wires saying:



provision affects narrow universe of lending facilities



Provision only affects five cares act facilities. The provisions do take lending powers away from the Federal Reserve (according to reports).





In other stimulus deal details:

GOP wants unemployment benefits to phase out gradually. This according to the Washington Post Today, both House Majority Leader Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader McConnell received the Covid vaccine.





Most comments are centered on something getting done tomorrow, but then again, the hopes were that the Omnibus spending bill and Covid relief would be done today.