Senate adopts budget measure to fast-track Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan

The Senate passes the final passage of the resolution

For some context, the resolution here would clear the path for Biden's stimulus plan to pass if there is only a simple majority instead of going with the 60-vote threshold for most legislation to be passed in the chamber.





That said, there are some caveats as the bill will have to keep below $1.9 trillion in any case and not include non-fiscal provisions or otherwise the filibuster comes into play.





With the House also approving their version yesterday, this means that both committees will have until 16 February to shape the bill as they see fit.





It seems like the House will have to vote again on the final version here as the one approved yesterday is a separate version. Once that passes, both chambers will have until 16 February to craft the stimulus bill.





That's some added good news - or at least confirmation of the positive vibes this week - for risk sentiment ahead of the weekend.