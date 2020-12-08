Senate Dem Schumer: State and local aid have broad bipartisan support
Senate minority leader Schumer speaks to reporters
The battle continues on between congressional leaders.
- state and local aid have broad bipartisan support
- Sen. McConnell has refused to be part of bipartisan talks
- bipartisan group is best hope for solution on aid
- McConnell proposal to drop state and local aid provision from Covid 19 relief legislation puts jobs of police, firefighters and other frontline public workers at risk