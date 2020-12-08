Senate Dem Schumer: State and local aid have broad bipartisan support

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Senate minority leader Schumer speaks to reporters

  • state and local aid have broad bipartisan support
  • Sen. McConnell has refused to be part of bipartisan talks
  • bipartisan group is best hope for solution on aid
  • McConnell proposal to drop state and local aid provision from Covid 19 relief legislation puts jobs of police, firefighters and other frontline public workers at risk
The battle continues on between congressional leaders.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose