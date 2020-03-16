Senate Democrats to offer a $750B stimulus package

Author: Adam Button

That's bigger than TARP

Bloomberg reports that Chuck Schumer will offer a $750 billion proposal to tackle the coronavirus, including:
  • Direct cash transfers
  • Unemployment benefits
  • Medicaid funding boost
  • COVID-19 testing
  • Federal loan forbearance
  • Small biz help
  • Emergency child care
  • Meds/food delivery for seniors
I feel like this is only the beginning. A $50B aviation bailout is already in the works. The deficit is going to hit $2 trillion, easily. I may be underestimating that by half as revenues collapse.
