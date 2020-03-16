Senate Democrats to offer a $750B stimulus package
That's bigger than TARP
Bloomberg reports that Chuck Schumer will offer a $750 billion proposal to tackle the coronavirus, including:
I feel like this is only the beginning. A $50B aviation bailout is already in the works. The deficit is going to hit $2 trillion, easily. I may be underestimating that by half as revenues collapse.
- Direct cash transfers
- Unemployment benefits
- Medicaid funding boost
- COVID-19 testing
- Federal loan forbearance
- Small biz help
- Emergency child care
- Meds/food delivery for seniors