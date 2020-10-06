Senate leader McConnell says he agrees with Trump decision to pull out of coronavirus relief talks

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

I've been highlighting the Senate being implacably opposed to further stimulus for over a month. 

McConnell has been unable to get the numbers from his Republican party members to pass a stimulus bill in the Senate. Trump pulling the pin takes the heat off Mr Mc. he can head back to Kentucky now for the election, hand out some opioids from his big pharma pals, take a bit of cash, and count his $. 

I've been highlighting the Senate being implacably opposed to further stimulus for over a month. The look of lurve .... 

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose