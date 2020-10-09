Senate Maj Leader McConnell: Can't see that a new stimulus deal before election
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellThe Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been leaning more toward the idea that the votes are not there for a GOP approval of any aid before the election.
He now says that a deal is "unlikely in the next 3 weeks".
He does add some cautionary words on the economy, and also expresses hopes for airline aid, saying:
- US economy struggling to get back to normal
- there is widespread agreement airlines need aid
- Airline only bill unlikely as election nears