Senate Maj Leader McConnell: Can't see that a new stimulus deal before election

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell





He now says that a deal is "unlikely in the next 3 weeks".





He does add some cautionary words on the economy, and also expresses hopes for airline aid, saying:

US economy struggling to get back to normal

there is widespread agreement airlines need aid

Airline only bill unlikely as election nears

The Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been leaning more toward the idea that the votes are not there for a GOP approval of any aid before the election.