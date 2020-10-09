Senate Maj Leader McConnell: Can't see that a new stimulus deal before election

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

The Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been leaning more toward the idea that the votes are not there for a GOP approval of any aid before the election.

He now says that a deal is "unlikely in the next 3 weeks".

He does add some cautionary words on the economy, and also expresses hopes for airline aid, saying:
  • US economy struggling to get back to normal
  • there is widespread agreement airlines need aid
  • Airline only bill unlikely as election nears
