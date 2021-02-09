Senate Maj Leader Schumer: Democrats working toward getting minimum wage increase

Raising the minimum wage is a 50-50 proposition

President Biden campaigned with the idea that not only would he pass more Covid stimulus but also look to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. That part of his promise has run into opposition.





Sen. Majority Leader shimmers on the wires saying that Senate Democrats are working with Senate parliamentarian to try to get minimum wage increase included in Covid 19 relief plan.







It is still not considered all that possible at this point without some tinkering with the formula from a regional basis.