Senate Majority Leader McConnell: Pelosi's latest aid bill has poison pills

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Sen. McConnell takes some of the steam out of the positive deal hopes

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pouring some cold water on the latest hopes for a stimulus deal saying:
  • Pelosi's latest aid bill still has poison pills
McConnell says speaking on the Senate floor.  

The stocks have taken a dip on the headline.

  • The S&P index is trading at 332.40 after reaching a recent high at 3386.59
  • NASDAQ index is up 153 points at 11239 after trading as high as 11264.60
  • Dow is up 485 points at 27937 after trading as high as 27966.92.
