Senate Majority Leader McConnell: Pelosi's latest aid bill has poison pills
Sen. McConnell takes some of the steam out of the positive deal hopesSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pouring some cold water on the latest hopes for a stimulus deal saying:
- Pelosi's latest aid bill still has poison pills
McConnell says speaking on the Senate floor.
The stocks have taken a dip on the headline.
- The S&P index is trading at 332.40 after reaching a recent high at 3386.59
- NASDAQ index is up 153 points at 11239 after trading as high as 11264.60
- Dow is up 485 points at 27937 after trading as high as 27966.92.