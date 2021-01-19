Senate majority leader McConnell: January 6 riot was provoked by Pres. Trump
Current Senate majority leader McConnell speaking on the Senate floor
Comments from the Senate Majority Leader that are negative toward Pres. Trump keep the door open that he may vote to impeach the president. That may in turn encourage other Republicans to do the same in a vote of their conscience.
- January 6 riot was provoked by Pres. Trump and other powerful people
- Senate pressed on despite attacked and stood together
- Mob was Fed lies and provoked by Pres. Trump
- US Senate offers no mandate for sweeping changes
- Should pursue bipartisan agreement where possible
- US will have safe inauguration tomorrow