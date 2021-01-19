Senate majority leader McConnell: January 6 riot was provoked by Pres. Trump

Current Senate majority leader McConnell speaking on the Senate floor

January 6 riot was provoked by Pres. Trump and other powerful people



Senate pressed on despite attacked and stood together



Mob was Fed lies and provoked by Pres. Trump



US Senate offers no mandate for sweeping changes



Should pursue bipartisan agreement where possible



US will have safe inauguration tomorrow



Comments from the Senate Majority Leader that are negative toward Pres. Trump keep the door open that he may vote to impeach the president. That may in turn encourage other Republicans to do the same in a vote of their conscience.