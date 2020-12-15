Senate Majority Leader McConnell says US officially has a President-elect
Crickets from President Trump.
The Senate Majority Leader McConnell says:
- The US officially has a President-elect
- list of accomplishments since 2016 has been nearly and less
- Trump deserves our thanks
- yesterday electors met
- this morning US officially has President-elect
- wants to congratulate President-elect Biden
That was hard to get out I know, but it is democracy.
Speaking of which, President Trumps last tweet was a retweet from Lin Wood as he focuses on the money grab.
Lin Wood has also tweeted on Monday: