Senate Majority Leader McConnell says US officially has a President-elect

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Crickets from President Trump.

The Senate Majority Leader McConnell says:
  • The US officially has a President-elect
He adds:
  • Trump deserves our thanks
  • yesterday electors met
  • this morning US officially has President-elect
  • wants to congratulate President-elect Biden
That was hard to get out I know, but it is democracy.

Speaking of which, President Trumps last tweet was a retweet from Lin Wood as he focuses on the money grab.

Lin Wood has also tweeted on Monday:

