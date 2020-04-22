Senate Majority Leader McConnell: State aid should be limited to virus issues

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell speaking on Fox news

  • not interested in revenue replacement for states
  • Will wait until at least next month on state aid
  • state aid should be limited to virus issues
  • not interested in solving pension problems

Meanwhile, House GOP leader McCarthy is saying:
  • Tells those who wrongfully took loans to give back
  • Nancy Pelosi's special virus committee is very redundant
On queue, Harvard is out now saying that they won't accept stimulus funds. 

See here for global coronavirus case data
