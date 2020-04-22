Senate Majority Leader McConnell: State aid should be limited to virus issues
Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell speaking on Fox news
Meanwhile, House GOP leader McCarthy is saying:
- not interested in revenue replacement for states
- Will wait until at least next month on state aid
- state aid should be limited to virus issues
- not interested in solving pension problems
- Tells those who wrongfully took loans to give back
- Nancy Pelosi's special virus committee is very redundant
On queue, Harvard is out now saying that they won't accept stimulus funds.