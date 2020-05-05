Senate Majority Leader McConnell suggests it might be time to pause and evaluate
Likely concerned about deficits
Recall that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell last week told Senate Republicans that and infrastructure stimulus was not a good idea. The spending by the Republicans has the party looking more more Democratic. Of course these are unique times.
Nevertheless as Pres. Trump mulls additional business tax cuts and capital gains tax cuts (according to the New York Times today), McConnell is on the wires saying:
- Need to take a pause to evaluate virus aid.
If the government is promoting reopening the economy, slowing down aid does seem appropriate.