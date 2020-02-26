US Senate Minority Leader Schumer ups the budget proposal for the coronavirus

Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday February 26 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday February 25 at the 10am NY cut
-
Key option expires for Monday, January 24? There are none.
-
FX option expiries for Friday February 21 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Thursday February 20 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
ECB Lagarde: Level of trust in euro is critically important
-
Lagarde due to speak in Germany at the bottom of the hour
-
ECB's Makhlouf: ECB will consider various options for inflation target
-
ECB's Holzmann: ECB had 'heated' debate on inflation target last week
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0126 (vs. yesterday at 7.0232)