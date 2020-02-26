US Senate Minority Leader Schumer ups the budget proposal for the coronavirus

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Trump proposed 1.25B. Schumer proposes $8.5B

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has prepared a $8.5 billion COVID 19 plan. That ups the ante vs Trumps 2.5B.  The money is "new money" above the budget and would need to be sent to the Appropriations Committee (scheduled for today).  

Meanwhile Trump will be addressing the nation at 6 PM ET.  He is blaming the fake news for focusing on the negative.  

