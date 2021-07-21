Senate votes 51-49 against starting debate on bipartisan infrastructure bill

That's that

This wasn't as close as it looks: It needed 60 votes to move ahead.







This is a minor setback with several Republicans saying they thought it would be ready for a vote on Monday on the $1.2 trillion bill.





Here's a statement from the bipartisan group who made the deal:





We have made significant progress and are close to a final agreement. We will continue working hard to ensure we get this critical legislation right-and are optimistic that we will finalize, and be prepared to advance, this historic bipartisan proposal"



Even with the loss, I think it's safe to price in the passing of this package. The Democrat-only reconciliation bill will be a tougher battle.

