Senate weighs Trump weighs Trump impeachment trial Friday

Republican leadership could be gearing up for a civil war





Mitch McConnell got his re-election by cozying up to Trump, now he's ready to turn his back on the President. The NYT yesterday reported that he's gearing up to purge Trump from the Republican party.





Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican leader, has told associates that he believes President Trump committed impeachable offenses and that he is pleased that Democrats are moving to impeach him, believing that it will make it easier to purge him from the party, according to people familiar with his thinking.



Now, Reuters reports that the Senate Republican leadership is weighing launching a Trump impeachment trial on Friday (assuming the House impeaches him today or tomorrow).





The great fear is that the US faces some kind of civil war but it's looking more like Republicans will be fighting for control of the party in the next 2-4 years.





