Senator Cruz: Pres. is eager for a coronavirus relief deal

Sen. Cruz speaking on MSNBC interview





Earlier this week Pres. Trump called off trade negotiations, only to come back with a piecemeal approach. Cruz speaks to the president's eagerness for a coronavirus relief deal but is unclear as to what extent that eagerness goes (i.e., piecemeal, or full deal).





It does help stocks though which may be the overall intention.

Sen. Ted Cruz speaking on a MSNBC interviewsays that he spoke to the president on Thursday and that he believes the president is eager for a coronavirus relief deal.