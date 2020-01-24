Senator says CDC will confirm a third case of US coronavirus

Risk trades hit again

Are you ready for another week or two of this?

The S&P 500 is down 13 points, gold is up $9.50 and oil is at a fresh low at $54.09.

In the Chinese coastal province of Hebei, which is 1000km from Wuhan, they have raised the health response level to its highest alert.

