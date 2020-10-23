Senator Shelby: Chances for a stimulus deal are 'slim'

Are we ready to move on?

Mark Meadows is the only one who has had any kind of real optimism today and there's no sign of any movement on the key hangups of state and local funding along with liability protections. Trump himself today ranted about Democrats wanting too much money for states.





The only real question is how much longer they can keep up the charade that it's still possible before the election. I suspect they will drop the pretense on Monday or Tuesday.

