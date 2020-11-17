Senator Thune says the timing on votes for Trump's Fed nominee Shelton is fluid

Republican Sen. Grassley is quarantining from Covid which puts into question the vote





Yesterday Sen. Lamar Alexander (R -Tennessee) said that he would vote against the Shelton nomination joining Sen. Mitt Romney and Sen. Sue Collins as "no votes" for the nominee. With 3 voting against, it would tie the vote at 50-50 with the VP casting the deciding vote. With Grassley absent, a party line vote would tilt the nod to the "Nay" side.







I oppose the nomination of Judy shown because I am not convinced that she supports the independence of the Federal Reserve Board as much as I believe the board of governors should...

Yesterday, Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander on Shelton said:

Hours away from voting on the confirmation of Trump nominee Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve Board was thrown a curveball when Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) said he would immediately quarantine while waiting for test results.