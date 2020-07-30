Senators Romney, Collins and McSally introduce jobless aid extension bill
Earlier a Senate vote for a $200 emergency unemployment bill was voted down
Senator Romney (Utah), Collins (Maine) and McSally (Arizona) has introduced a jobless aid extension bill. Earlier today, a bill was voted on in the Senate to extend the emergency employment at a reduced $200 vs. $600. That is also the amount proposed in the larger Senate proposal. The vote failed.
Interestingly, Sen. Collins and Sen. McSally seats are in jeopardy. The latest poll, released by Colby College Tuesday, showed Sen. Collins trailing Democrat Sara Gideon, the speaker of the Maine House of Representatives, by five points. Collins has been the senator for 23 years. Sen. McSally who replaced Sen. John McCain after his death, trails Mark Kelly. Losing those two seats would be detrimental to the GOP keeping control in the Senate.