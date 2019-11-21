Senior Chinese diplomat: US actions severely damages bilateral relations

Further comments by senior Chinese diplomat, Wang Yi

US has many times interfered with China's internal affairs

US should meet China halfway to build cooperative, stable bilateral relations

A couple of harsher words used there but it is nothing that we haven't heard of with regards to the passing of the HK bill. It is now down to Trump to sign off on that but that appears to be more of a formality at this point.





USD/JPY has eased back a little to 108.52 now after hitting a high of 108.67 after the Chinese commerce ministry remarks just over an hour ago.



