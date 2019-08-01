Senior Chinese diplomat Wang says important for US and China to meet face-to-face

Comments by senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi

  • Says he has discussed how to promote stable relationship with US' Pompeo
  • Says Pompeo made clear that US does not aim to contain China's development
  • Says willing to create favourable conditions to help restart US-North Korea talks
The rhetoric between both countries remains a little bit more optimistic but make no mistake, any trade deal or breakthrough remains a long way off.

