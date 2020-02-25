Senior IOC member says Tokyo Olympics could be cancelled due to coronavirus

Dick Pound said that if it proves too dangerous to hold the Olympics in Tokyo this summer because of the coronavirus outbreak, organizers are more likely to cancel it altogether than to postpone or move it.





Pound is a senior member of the International Olympic Committee

"In and around that time, I'd say folks are going to have to ask: 'Is this under sufficient control that we can be confident about going to Tokyo or not?'" he said in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press.











