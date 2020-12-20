Senior UK govmt source tells Reuters Brexit talk still difficult, significant still differences

Reuters not naming the government source. Same old difficulties with the talks by the tone of the report:

Brexit trade talks set to continue Monday

talks remain difficult

significant differences remain

UK continues to explore every route to a deal that is line with the UK's principles

I posted the early prices (previous post) showing GBP is lower to open the new week. GBP still subject to the twin headwinds of worsening coronavirus restrictions and the Brexit trade talks quagmire.