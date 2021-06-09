Senior UK official: I think there are solutions out there on Irish border

The temporary agreement on the Northern Ireland border expires on June 30 and the EU's patience is wearing thin. Cable is at the lows of the day after the EU talked about tariffs and retaliation. A UK official cited by multiple newswires is trying to bring down the temperature:

Extending teh grace period for some goods is one of the options

Now one wants to get into a trade war, hopes EU doesn't go down the road of retaliatory action

I think there are solutions out there

If we cannot find a solution, all options are on the the table

It sounds like we're going to be hearing about this for the remainder of the month -- nothing gets done in Europe until they're right up against the deadline.





Cable is down on this but I don't anticipate it will truly sting. We've been through this so many times on Brexit, they'll eventually make a deal. It's just a matter of finding the right dip to buy.



