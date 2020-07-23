Senior UK official: This is a normal negotiation, progress so far is genuine
- this is a normal negotiation, progress so far as a genuine
- expects talks to continue in 2nd half of August and into September
- there is no formal cut off date for talks
- question now is whether EU can adapt its position
- clear EU have understood presence of EC J in a deal is a nonstarter
- puzzled by Barnier's comments calling for UK to publish state aid policy
- we are equally close to breakthrough and breakdown in negotiations
- we have made big moves toward EU position on structure a possible agreement