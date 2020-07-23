Senior UK official: This is a normal negotiation, progress so far is genuine

Author: Forex Live | Category: News

Senior UK official on Brexit

  • this is a normal negotiation, progress so far as a genuine
  • expects talks to continue in 2nd half of August and into September
  • there is no formal cut off date for talks
  • question now is whether EU can adapt its position
  • clear EU have understood presence of EC J in a deal is a nonstarter
  • puzzled by Barnier's comments calling for UK to publish state aid policy
  • we are equally close to breakthrough and breakdown in negotiations
  • we have made big moves toward EU position on structure a possible agreement
