Senior US official White house not considering interim deal with China.
Contradicting earlier reports
In with a bang. Greetings one and all. I will be covering the rest of the session and we are running out of the gate.
A senior US official stated that the White house is absolutely not considering an interim deal with China. This resulted in the earlier equity gains being erased on reports that an interim deal with China to delay tariffs was being considered in exchange for China making commitments to both IP protection and agriculture purchases.