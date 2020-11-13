Senior US treas official: 44 countries have requested relief under G20 debt freeze

G20 common framework on debt restructuring

  • 44 countries have requested relief under G20 debt freeze providing 5 billion in added liquidity as of October
  • endorsement of G 20 common framework will include debt reduction where needed
  • agreement on common framework important as it brings non-Paris club creditors such as China, India, Turkey into coordinated debt restructuring process
  • US strongly supports common framework, must significantly strengthen transparency of debt treatments going forward
  • will be monitoring implementation in practice, with particular eye on China
  • will be looking at China development Bank, China EXIM Bank very closely
  • US very open to extending common framework to middle income countries, small island states, but that is not common view of g20 at this stage
  • US views agreement on common framework as historic improvement in debt restructuring architecture
  • we must do our best to avoid unnecessary delays in implementation of the debt relief which only results in further damage to the countries in need
  • lack of transparency in Chinese debt allows China to game the system and avoid full participation
  • US official says estimates of Chinese total lending range from 350 billion to upwards of 1 trillion
