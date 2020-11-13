Coming Up!
Senior US treas official: 44 countries have requested relief under G20 debt freeze
G20 common framework on debt restructuring
- 44 countries have requested relief under G20 debt freeze providing 5 billion in added liquidity as of October
- endorsement of G 20 common framework will include debt reduction where needed
- agreement on common framework important as it brings non-Paris club creditors such as China, India, Turkey into coordinated debt restructuring process
- US strongly supports common framework, must significantly strengthen transparency of debt treatments going forward
- will be monitoring implementation in practice, with particular eye on China
- will be looking at China development Bank, China EXIM Bank very closely
- US very open to extending common framework to middle income countries, small island states, but that is not common view of g20 at this stage
- US views agreement on common framework as historic improvement in debt restructuring architecture
- we must do our best to avoid unnecessary delays in implementation of the debt relief which only results in further damage to the countries in need
- lack of transparency in Chinese debt allows China to game the system and avoid full participation
- US official says estimates of Chinese total lending range from 350 billion to upwards of 1 trillion
