Senior WHO official: Currently we are not in a pandemic
Headlines via ReutersThe official also says that "we are at a phase where we have an epidemic of coronavirus with multiple foci and we try to extinguish each of these foci".
Yep, the market is still taking things in stride to start the week with US futures still up by ~1.0% while European equities are also posting solid gains on the day.
Meanwhile, US Treasury yields are higher across the curve with 10-year yields up by 4 bps to 1.568% - though a little off highs of 1.587% earlier in the session.
USD/JPY is also still seen keeping firmer at around 109.00 as we approach European midday.