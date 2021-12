Oil slips on the headline







As mentioned earlier here , if OPEC+ decides to keep the status quo, that could spell more trouble for oil prices in the days ahead.

That was quick. Just as it seemed like OPEC+ may be leaning towards either pausing output hikes or just partially hiking output next month, this headline hits and that is seeing WTI crude fall from around $66.20 to $65.50 on the session.