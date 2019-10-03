Sept US ISM non-manufacturing index 52.6 vs 55.0 expected

Details:

prices paid 60.0 versus 58.2 last month

new orders 53.7 versus 60.3 last month

employment 50.4 versus 53.1 last month - lowest since Feb 2014



backlog of orders 54.0 versus 49.0 last month

inventory change 53.0 versus 55.0 last month

inventory sentiment 58.0 versus 56.0 last month

new export orders 52.0 versus 50.5 last month

imports 49.0 versus 50.5 last month

business activity 55.2 vs 61.5 last month



The comments in the report are somewhat upbeat: