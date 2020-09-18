September US UMich prelim consumer sentiment 78.9 vs 75.0 expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

A look at September 2020 US consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan:

Details:

  • Expectations 73.3 vs 68.5 prior
  • Current conditions 87.5 vs 82.9 prior
  • 1 year inflation 2.7% vs 3.1% prior
  • 5-10 year inflation 2.6% vs 2.7% prior
This is a better report. For me, this is a big test of the US dollar. It can't get off the floor this month despite all the volatility. Now we get a small beat on an important indicator and the initial move is small. I'm struggling to imagine what could boost the dollar.
