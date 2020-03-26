Set your clocks - US Senate appears set to vote on coronavirus relief bill in an hour

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Its a 2 trillion US dollar bill, 883 pages long.

And amendments to it are likely to be made

We have been down this path of getting indications of when voting will happen (on other occasions) and for those expectations to fall through - but the one hour suggestion is where we are at right now. 

Adding what I said prior:

The bill will head to the House for a vote once (if) the Senate passes it.
House leader Pelosi has already indicated a House vote will be at least 24 hours away:

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose