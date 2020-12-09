Seventeen states file brief at Supreme Court supporting bid by Texas

Texas sued key battleground states for promoting a fraudulent election

A total of 17 US states have filed a brief at the Supreme Court supporting the bid by Texas to overturn the presidential election results.





The Texas lawsuit alleges that election officials in the four states made protocol changes that were contrary to election laws set by the state legislatures, in violation of the Constitution. The four states cited were Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The lawsuit asks the Supreme Court to prevent those states from participating in the Electoral College vote Monday.

