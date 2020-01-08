Several rockets reported to have hit inside Baghdad Green Zone

Two explosions heard, separate reports coming in

Equities losing some ground

Oil up

Gold pop also

The Green Zone in Baghdad houses the embassies of Australia, the UK and, of course, the US. Along with government offices and other diplomatic offices.





More on the reports - sirens heard, apparently coming from the US embassy. The rockets that hit are said to be two Katyusha rockets.





President Trump beefed up sanctions on Iran after the attacks on US interests in Iraq yesterday. With no sign of hostilities backing off he'll likle y do more than add sanctions.





Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia have pledged support to Iraq, saying it'll do everything in its power to spare Iraq the danger of war between external parties.







