Scanning some notes this stood out from Société Générale

Analysts at the bank expect the US 10-year yield to climb to 2% by the end of 2021 citing:

fiscal support,

improving fundamentals,

easy financial conditions

accommodative Federal Reserve support Nothing too surprising ion their reasoning but the 2% forecast is above what I've seen elsewhere. SG highlights a key risk to their view as the Fed launching a policy response to the slump in price. Nothing too surprising ion their reasoning but the 2% forecast is above what I've seen elsewhere. SG highlights a key risk to their view as the Fed launching a policy response to the slump in price.





If the 10yr keeps on heading up its hard to see the USD losing too much ground.