Société Générale have outlined levels they are watching for USD/JPY.

Analysts at the bank nominate 115.50 as a level from back in March of 2017.

Say that if there is a pullback from there then the lowe from last week circa 113.60 should 'cushion' it.

On a break above 115.50, the topside objective is projected at 116.50 with potential to 117.10.