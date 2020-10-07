SGD traders heads up - GDP reading, MAS statement due on October 14

Singapore will release Q3 advance economic growth estimates on October 14.

Also that day will be the Monetary Authority of Singapore policy statement.





Its always a big day when the MAS release a statement, their meetings are only twice a year, in April and October (unless there is some sort of out of cycle meeting). SG is an interesting study, monetary policy is made through adjustments to its exchange rate (varying its rate of appreciation or depreciation) not interest rates.