Yen flash crash hits (only this time the market has a reason). What to do next

Yen crosses crushed

Some insane moves in markets are unfolding. The FX space has been a relative island of stability in the market uproar is no fully involved.The commodity yen crosses are all down 5% and fell nearly 8% at the lows in minutes.





Here's a look at AUD/JPY in the short term:







And on the daily chart:





These are shades of what happened last January, only this time the market has something real to panic about.







warned just over an hour ago that all the elements were in place for a market panic, and here we are.





If we got back to last January and look at AUD/JPY the move was actually small at 7% but certainly in the same neighbourhood. As you can see, it made a complete recovery in 48 hours.





In the hour of panic during that crisis, here is what I wrote





These are some of the biggest moves you will ever see. I'm sticking my neck out here but this looks like a one-off liquidity event and those tend to retrace



This time, it's a different kind of crash. The market is reacting to a virus that's real, an oil price war that's real and the very real possibility of a global recession. The bond market has been in a panic for a week; not a one-off blowup.





This isn't just a liquidity event. These are the kinds of moves we saw before the financial crisis (NZD/JPY fell 12% in a day before the crisis). It's a straight flight into the yen as carry trades unwind. Tokyo is hitting the panic button here and bringing its money home.







Obviously these things can overshoot in the short-term and central banks can't intervene. These are very dangerous markets and while there is incredible opportunity, it's the time when it's most-important to manage risk.







Don't try to be a hero today. Stay in the game because there are going to be lots of amazing opportunities in the next few months.





The big question is: Why is this happening now. My answer is that the market is looking at the numbers on the virus and the conclusion is obvious: Every day for the next month -- at least -- is going to be worse than the last. The pandemic is coming.







See:







