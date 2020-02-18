Shanghai government says students are not to return to schools until further notice

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The Shanghai municipality government says that the new semester is to start via online learning instead

Just take note that schools were supposed to be reopened after the end of the month, but Shanghai doesn't seem to be willing to take that risk.

It could be an added precautionary measure, but the news certainly won't help to alleviate fears that the coronavirus outbreak situation in China is getting that much better.
ForexLive


