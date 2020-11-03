Shanghai stock exchange suspends Ant group IPO

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Alibaba's Ant group IPO was set up to be the largest subcribed IPO on record

The Shanghai stock exchange has suspended Alibaba's Ant group IPO.  Investor interest in the IPO was huge. The authorities are saying that material information was withheld.   Alibaba stock price is down over 6% in pre-market trading. 

Meanwhile, the S&P is implying a gain of 35 points. The Dow is implying a gain of 368 points and the NASDAQ index is implying a gain of 63 points

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose