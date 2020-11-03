Shanghai stock exchange suspends Ant group IPO

Alibaba's Ant group IPO was set up to be the largest subcribed IPO on record

The Shanghai stock exchange has suspended Alibaba's Ant group IPO. Investor interest in the IPO was huge. The authorities are saying that material information was withheld. Alibaba stock price is down over 6% in pre-market trading.





Meanwhile, the S&P is implying a gain of 35 points. The Dow is implying a gain of 368 points and the NASDAQ index is implying a gain of 63 points