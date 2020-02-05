Shanghai to extend school closures until end of February

The Shanghai Education Commission makes an announcement on the matter





So far, it doesn't look like many provinces and cities are going to take such chances and the worry is that we will see businesses also take a prolonged break beyond next week.







If so, that will eat away further at China's Q1 economic performance and may also impact economic conditions overseas as well.

Schools across China are still shut until further notice but the education ministry did say that the decision on resuming public education should be made "depending on their localities".