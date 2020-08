Shares in WeChat parent company Tencent are down 10% after the Trump EO

This from earlier: Trump signs executive order to address threat of WeChat



To ban doing business with the firm.





Shares in parent company TenCent have been pounded, down 10% as I post.





The selling has spread elsewhere, S&P500 eminis are down 0.5%

Currencies falling also against the USD. EUR, AUD etc all down on the session and on their lows.





