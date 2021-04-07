Shell (world’s biggest fuel retailer) indicator suggests fuel demand recovery has remained slow
An ICYMI on the still-slow recovery from coronavirus impacts across much of the globe:
- Shell expects its fuel sales to fall or at best be broadly steady for the first quarter
- said it saw refined oil product sales at 3.7-4.7 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first quarter compared with just under 4.8 million bpd in the last quarter of 2020. It had previously forecast sales of 4-5 million bpd.
Info via Reuters, was posted overnight ICYMI.