"Shifty Schiff": Trump request for China to probe Biden was a fundamental breach of oath of office
Shifty Schiff (aka US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff) is on the wires saying:
The Nasdaq reached to the 200 day MA today (and dipped below the level for a short period of time before rebounding back higher.
- Pres. "Trumps request for China to probe Biden was a fundamental breach of his oath of office"
The stock markets have put the impeachment talk to the side today. The NASDAQ index is near its highs at 7850.55, up 0.84% on the day (the high just reached 7852.21). The S&P index is up 14.5 points or 0.5% at 2902. That is close to its high for the day at 2903.89.
Looking at the 5 minute chart, the price stayed below the 200 day MA for one 5-minute bar at 7713.60. The price moved above the 50 and 100 bar MA and is now above the 200 bar MA at 7841.312 on the chart below (green line).