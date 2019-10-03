"Shifty Schiff": Trump request for China to probe Biden was a fundamental breach of oath of office

Shifty Schiff (aka US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff) is on the wires saying:
  • Pres. "Trumps request for China to probe Biden was a fundamental breach of his oath of office"

The stock markets have put the impeachment talk to the side today. The NASDAQ index is near its highs at 7850.55, up 0.84% on the day (the high just reached 7852.21). The S&P index is up 14.5 points or 0.5% at 2902. That is close to its high for the day at 2903.89.

The Nasdaq reached to the 200 day MA today (and dipped below the level for a short period of time before rebounding back higher.  

Nasdaq tested 200 day MA
Looking at the 5 minute chart, the price stayed below the 200 day MA for one 5-minute bar at 7713.60. The price moved above the 50 and 100 bar MA and is now above the 200 bar MA at 7841.312 on the chart below (green line). 

The Nasdaq dipped below the 200 day MA for one 5 minute bar today. Buyers.
