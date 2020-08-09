Short EUR/USD trade recommendation

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

  • Short EUR/USD with a target of 1.1430 and a S/L at 1.1940

The trade recommendation comes via Nordea markets to open the new week. Citing:
  • The withdrawal of USD liquidity (even if it has clearly abated in recent weeks) is a reason to expect EUR/USD to retrace from current levels as the hot money long EUR vs. USD positioning is already stretched at 21.1% of net open interest. 
  • for now we lean short in the pair due to USD liquidity, a stretched long in hot money positioning and the smell of roasted Turkey 
(Turkey reference is to a weaker TRY)
--
Nordea have not given up on the euro, saying "EUR/USD to break materially higher over the medium-term". The short above is for the shorter term.

I would be a little wary of placing a lot of emphasis on open interest right now. The tsunami of liquidity released to battle the COVID-19 economic impact has meant some has found a home in financial market speculation. 
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose