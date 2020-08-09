Short EUR/USD trade recommendation

Short EUR/USD with a target of 1.1430 and a S/L at 1.1940

The trade recommendation comes via Nordea markets to open the new week. Citing:

The withdrawal of USD liquidity (even if it has clearly abated in recent weeks) is a reason to expect EUR/USD to retrace from current levels as the hot money long EUR vs. USD positioning is already stretched at 21.1% of net open interest.

for now we lean short in the pair due to USD liquidity, a stretched long in hot money positioning and the smell of roasted Turkey



(Turkey reference is to a weaker TRY)

--

Nordea have not given up on the euro, saying "EUR/USD to break materially higher over the medium-term". The short above is for the shorter term.





I would be a little wary of placing a lot of emphasis on open interest right now. The tsunami of liquidity released to battle the COVID-19 economic impact has meant some has found a home in financial market speculation.