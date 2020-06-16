Short USD/CHF provides better risk-reward than chasing EUR/USD higher - SocGen

Societe General on the trades it likes



Societie Generale Research likes short USD/CHF and long AUD/CAD as tactical trades in the near-term.





"Jay Powell's tone last week was too 'morose' for NEC Director Larry Kudlow, but it's OK because the Fed has returned with sweet treats (and the President's planning another fiscal push and the BOJ is increasing lending support). So, risk is back 'on' and yesterday morning's FX losers are today's winner," SocGen notes.







"EUR/USD held above 1.12 and is consolidating, but prefer short USD/CHF here, as a better risk-reward trade than chasing the euro...And we still like AUD/CAD, helped by probably will all year. Sub-$40p/b oil doesn't work for Canada," SocGen adds.





