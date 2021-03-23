Signs that North Korea is deploying multiple rocket launchers on a western border island

On the inter-Korean border islet of Changrin, rasing concerns in South Korea and ally US.

Via Yonhap (South Korea media):

Changrin Islet is located just north of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto inter-Korean maritime border

Multiple rocket launchers are believed to pose greater threats to South Korea than coastal guns.

---

Tensions on the Korean peninsula tend to be bullish for haven currencies such as the yen. This low level stuff won't have much of an impact though. Ballistic missile tests would be a different matter.



