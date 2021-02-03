Silver ETF surges despite price drop yesterday

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Is the silver trade looking to switch back up again?

XAG
SLV saw a record amount of daily inflows worth nearly $1.6 billion yesterday (h/t @ daniburgz) despite the 9% drop in silver prices yesterday. That might be a sign that there is still strong appetite for silver despite the retreat after hitting $30 earlier in the week.

For some context, this is how silver prices have matched with SLV holdings in recent years:

XAG
Just something to be aware of when factoring in the fundamental landscape to the current technical picture, as buyers are still hanging on at key near-term levels.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose