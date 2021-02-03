Silver ETF surges despite price drop yesterday

Is the silver trade looking to switch back up again?





SLV saw a record amount of daily inflows worth nearly $1.6 billion yesterday (h/t @ daniburgz) despite the 9% drop in silver prices yesterday. That might be a sign that there is still strong appetite for silver despite the retreat after hitting $30 earlier in the week.





For some context, this is how silver prices have matched with SLV holdings in recent years:







